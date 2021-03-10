Google Pixel 6 might let you record selfie video in 4K

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 may finally let you record selfie videos in 4K. According to 9to5Google, a teardown of the latest version of the Pixel’s camera app suggests Google is working on adding 4K video support to the Pixel 6 by removing a restriction that blocks the feature on phones like the Pixel 5.

9to5Google says it isn’t clear what frame rate you’ll be able to shoot in.

This feature is another footstep in the right direction for Google’s next flagship Pixel. After the Pixel 4 flopped back in 2019, the company readjusted how it presented the Pixel series with the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 which all included mid-range specs, excellent cameras, and terrific software. By doing this, the company created the perfect space for a more premium Pixel phone, and adding 4K video to the selfie camera could mean Google will be taking specs more seriously this year.

Elsewhere in the teardown, 9to5Google discovered that Google may also move the selfie camera to the middle of the Pixel 6’s screen, bringing the time back to the left-hand corner instead of slightly shifted to the right like on the 2020 Pixels.

So far, rumors remain relatively quiet surrounding the Pixel 6, but as time elapses, we should learn more about the phone in leaks and reports.

Like this: Like Loading...