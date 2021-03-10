Asus unveils ROG Phone 5 series w/ second screen, 18GB of RAM, and tons of customization

Asus has unveiled its latest lineup of gaming phones in the form of the ROG Phone 5, 5 Pro, and 5 Ultimate. Succeeding the ROG Phone 3 from last year, this new series offers tons of versatility with crazy specs and customization levels onboard.

Off the bat, Asus is letting loose when it comes to specifications in these phones. All three ship with 6.78-inch 2448×1080 OLED displays with 144Hz refresh rates; Snapdragon 888 processors; triple rear camera systems with a main 64MP shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro; a 24MP selfie camera; and 6,000mAh batteries with 65W fast charging. The ROG Phone 5 and 5 Pro include up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the 5 Ultimate gets an insane 18GB, the first for any phone. What’s more, the ROG Phone 5 has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while the 5 Pro and 5 Ultimate have 512GB.

All three share similar designs with crazy colors and slanted lines to add that infamous “gamer” aesthetic. But by far, the ROG Phone 5 Pro and 5 Ultimate have the most interesting designs due to their second screens on their backs.

Asus says this panel (an OLED panel, by the way) can show you information while your phone is face-down on a table. Notifications, phone calls, custom images, and more can all be programmed to appear on this black-and-white screen without eating up a ton of power. You can configure the entire experience within Asus’ custom software on the phone.

Speaking of custom software, Asus throws in a ton of features to fine tune your experience using an ROG Phone 5. Custom power draw settings, improved gaming controls, and more are included, and so are a ton of customizable buttons around the phone. Asus also includes a revamped GameCool 5 cooling system centered around the CPU. The battery is split into two parts to ensure ample airflow is carried throughout the phone.

The ROG Phone 5 series also ships with a clip-on AeroActive Cooler 5 which includes a fan to keep your phone cool during graphics-intense activities. It also adds a couple of extra buttons to your phone for even more control over your games.

Asus also does something really interesting with the ROG Phone 5 series: it brings back the headphone jack. After ditching it for the ROG Phone 3, it’s made a gracious return on this year’s device. Asus even includes a quad DAC to deliver hi-fi audio.

Asus says the ROG Phone 5 will start at £799. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 5 Pro will start at £1,199. Finally, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will start at £1,299. All three will be shipping by May in the UK and other territories.

