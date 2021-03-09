Samsung will unveil its next Galaxy A smartphones on March 17th

Samsung has announced an Unpacked event it’s hosting on march 17th where the company is expected to unveil its two newest additions to the Galaxy A series. The event will mark the second Unpacked held in 2021.

While it’s uncommon for Samsung to host events to unveil mid-range devices, the rumored Galaxy A52 and A72 seem pretty impressive, so they might be worth a proper showcase. Rumors point to the A52 shipping with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, a quad camera system with a main 64MP sensor, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 4,500mah battery. Meanwhile, the A72 will bump the screen up to 6.7-inches and have a larger 5,000mAh cell. Both phones will also come with faster refresh rates than 60Hz, although it’s unclear whether that means 90Hz or 120Hz.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. ET, and I’ll be covering all the announcements out of it. Stay tuned.

