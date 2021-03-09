OnePlus will include a charger in the box with the OnePlus 9 series

Last October, Apple started a new trend in the smartphone market where it didn’t include a wall charger in the box with its phones. This led to other companies like Samsung also dropping the charger from their phones’ boxes, forcing millions of customers to pay extra if they want a fresh wall wort for their new device.

One company, however, has decided to buck this trend, at least for this year. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed on the company’s forums that the OnePlus 9 series, set to debut on March 23rd, will ship with chargers in their boxes.

One of the biggest selling points of a OnePlus phone is that Warp Charge charger that comes in the box, so it makes sense for OnePlus to bundle it with its phones. This year, we’re expecting the OnePlus 9 series to come with 65W fast charging across the lineup.

Of course, this commitment to including chargers in their phones’ boxes could only last this year. When Apple dropped the headphone jack from the iPhone in 2016, companies made fun of the decision for about a year before they all started axing the port on their own devices. So while OnePlus will likely make a point during their announcement that they include a charger in the box, it’s unclear how long they’ll be able to say that.

