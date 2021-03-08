OnePlus 9 series with Hasselblad cameras will be unveiled March 23rd

OnePlus has officially announced that its next line of flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 series, will be unveiled on March 23rd. The announcement comes with a confirmation that OnePlus will be partnering with Hasselblad for the devices’ cameras, giving more meaning to the various moon-related teasers we’ve been seeing from the company since the photos were taken with Hasselblad cameras.

What’s not clear is how far the Hasselblad partnership will extend into the camera experience of the OnePlus 9. Will OnePlus just brand its lenses “Hasselblad lenses”? Will they let Hasselblad fine-tune the post-processing? Will there be a whole new camera app with new controls for perfecting your photographs? It’s all a possibility since nothing is confirmed.

While details remain scarce on the cameras, the rest of the OnePlus 9 series seems to be better documented thanks to leaks. Rumor has it the OnePlus 9 will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 9 Pro will go up to 6.7-inchs and boost the resolution to Quad HD+. Both devices are said to include the Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, 4,500mAh batteries, and Android 11.

There’s also supposed to be a lower-end OnePlus 9R which could include a 6.5-inch screen, a mid-range processor, 8GB of RAM, less impressive cameras, and a massive 5,000mah battery. We’ll have to wait and see what OnePlus says since rumors around this particular model are extremely unclear.

OnePlus says the 9 series will debut at 10 a.m. ET on the 23rd.

