Apple’s next event rumored for March 23rd featuring AirTags, new iPad Pros, more

Apple is rumored to be hosting an event on March 23rd to unveil a slew of new devices. That’s according to multiple leakers today, including Jon Prosser who’s amassed quite the track record over the past couple of years.

Yep, hearing the same thing. Didn’t know about the OnePlus event tho haha — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021

At the event, Apple is expected to finally unveil its Tile competitor known as AirTags. The accessory has been in the rumor mill for a good amount of time, with new reports surfacing seemingly before every recent Apple event indicating it’d soon be unveiled. Now, rumors point to 2021 being the year we finally see AirTags hit the market, and the company’s next event might be where we meet them.

Apple is also rumored to unveil new iPad Pros with mini LED displays opposed to LCD. The iPads will also reportedly upgrade to an A14X processor and get another camera on the back to coincide with the main, ultra-wide, and LiDAR sensors. There’s also rumors pointing to a third-gen version of AirPods.

A new Apple TV could also debut at this spring event, although rumors seem uncertain at the moment as to whether the device is ready.

Nothing about a March 23rd Apple event/virtual presentation is confirmed, so take this with a grain of salt. However, since OnePlus has announced its event for the 23rd, it’s like Apple won’t wait long to confirm whether March 23rd is the day of its event if it’s indeed happening. We’ll have to wait and see.

Like this: Like Loading...