RIP: Apple will discontinue the iMac Pro once stock runs out

Apple has officially confirmed that it’s discontinuing the iMac Pro once stock runs out on its online store. It was discovered that custom configurations of the computer are no longer available and the only model you can get is the base $4,999 variant. Thanks to 9to5Mac, we now know these will be the only iMac Pros Apple will sell directly until there’s no more left.

Back in 2017, the iMac Pro debuted as a more powerful alternative to the iMac. It also served as a pacifier for those wanting an upgraded Mac Pro, something that wouldn’t arrive until 2019. The “professional” desktop came with a Space Gray finish, Intel Xeon processors, improved thermals, and more powerful graphics. Reviews were pretty positive, but it was clear that the iMac Pro needed to be succeeded by a new Mac Pro given the limited nature of upgrading the machine down the line.

Of course, if you still want to buy a more powerful iMac Pro than what Apple will sell you (3.0GHz Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Radeon Pro Vega 56 for those wondering), you can shop at some third-party retailers which still have stock. However, it’ll become increasingly more difficult over time, so I’d jump on it as soon as possible.

So what’s coming to replace the now deceased iMac Pro? Rumor has it Apple is working on a redesigned iMac that’ll debut this year. The new model will have a squared-off design like the iPhone and iPad and sport much thinner bezels around its display.

But what’s most notable will be the inclusion of an Apple-branded ARM processor, potentially called the M1X. This will make the machine more powerful than the iMac Pro and much more efficient. You’ll also get iPhone and iPad app support.

As always, though, it’s a sad day when a piece of tech dies. Pour one out for the iMac Pro, everyone. If you have one, cherish it, at least until you convince yourself to upgrade.

