OnePlus Nord sequel might switch to a MediaTek chip, according to report

OnePlus might ditch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets for a new MediaTek processor in its sequel to the Nord. That’s according to a new report out of Android Central who also says the successor to the original Nord will be released sometime in Q2 2021.

Quoting “reliable insider sources,” Android Central says the OnePlus Nord 2 (as it’s referred to) will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 12000 chip. The processor utilizes an octa-core structure with a primary 3.0GHz Cortex A78 core, three 2.6GHz A78s, and four Cortex A55 cores that go up to 2.0GHz. The chip’s paired to a Mali-G77 GPU and also comes with 5G dual SIM dual standby support, something Qualcomm’s processor lineup lacks.

MediaTek has had a hard time fighting Qualcomm’s dominance in the smartphone space. It’s a rarity for a big-name brand like OnePlus to use one of its chips, so I’m assuming MediaTek is calling this a huge win.

I’m anxious to see what the Nord 2 will be capable of with the Dimensity 1200 opposed to, say, a newer Snapdragon 765. Will efficiency improve? Could performance be better for the same amount of money? It’s hard to say at the moment, especially since this is all still a rumor.

It’s unknown what else the OnePlus Nord 2 will include when it launches later this year. As more details come in, I’ll be sure to fill you in.

