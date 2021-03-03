LG V60 ThinQ gets Android 11 update in the US

LG has released an Android 11 update for its first phone in the US: the V60 ThinQ. Overseas, the company’s Velvet smartphone has received the software upgrade, but this is the first time one of the company’s phones in the United States has gotten it.

All three major US carriers have begun rolling out Android 11 to the V60 including Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. The new software boasts all the improvements that come with Android 11 like notification bubbles, notification history, scheduled dark mode, an improved power menu, enhanced security permissions, and more.

LG also gives its skin a new coat of paint which helps freshen it up. However, I haven’t found that it makes a big difference in terms of quality, so don’t expect this update to convince you that LG knows what it’s doing with software. I mean, it took six months for LG to put out an Android 11 update in the US. That’s nuts.

It seems that Verizon and AT&T customers are getting the January security patch while those on T-Mobile get the slightly newer February patch. This honestly doesn’t make much sense to me, but carrier intervention never does.

Before updating, be sure to connect your V60 to Wi-Fi. You’ll also wanna make sure you have enough power in the bank to avoid any unexpected shutdowns.

