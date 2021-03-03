Google’s rolling out its first update for the Android 12 developer preview

Google has begun rolling out an update to its first developer preview of Android 12 for everyone who’s testing the early software. The update, arriving as version 1.1, fixes some of the serious bugs users have been facing with the software since it was released almost two weeks ago.

According to the release notes, Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 boasts the following fixes.

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device intermittently disconnected from Wi-Fi even when the Wi-Fi signal was strong.

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device displayed a “System UI keeps stopping” message if the user tried to take a screenshot by pressing Power + Volume Down from the Lock screen.

Fixed an issue with partial wake locks that could cause excessive battery drain.

Fixed an issue where a device’s fingerprint reader could become unresponsive when the device was suspended, requiring the user to unlock their device using another method.

Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash if the user tried to access app notification settings.

Fixed an issue where the system UI could freeze after the user updated the device.

Fixed an issue where the CellBroadcastReceiver app could not obtain the android.permission.BROADCAST_CLOSE_SYSTEM_DIALOGS permission, causing emergency alerts to crash.

Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot intermittently.

Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot after the user unlocked the device using their PIN.

The update’s extremely minor at around 5MB as an OTA. If you want to flash the update manually, you can get the appropriate factory image for your Pixel device here.

Android 12 is set to come with major changes to the UI, improved notifications, better gesture controls for navigation, easier media sharing, enhanced security, and more. It’s expected to be released late this summer.

