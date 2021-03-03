Apple releases third iOS 14.5 beta, restores ability to change default music player

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 14.5 for both developers and public testers ahead of its release sometime this spring. The company is also rolling out the third beta of iPadOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3.

With the third iOS 14.5 beta, Apple restores the ability to change the default music player on your device. When the second beta was released, the feature went missing for some reason after debuting in the first build. Now, it’s back and available for all users to check out, so it appears that it’ll make it to the release version of the update in the future.

iOS 14.5 also includes over 200 new emoji, the ability to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, tweaks to the Apple Music and Podcasts apps, Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 controller support, and more.

