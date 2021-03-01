Report: Apple’s iPhone 13 will come with 120Hz screens, Lightning, and better cameras

Apple is expected to announce a lineup of new, flagship iPhones come the fall, and infamous leaker Ming-Chi Kuo is giving us a hint at what we could expect in a new report obtained by 9to5Mac.

According to Kuo, Apple will release four different iPhone 13 models this year, including the mini 5.4-inch variant. Each will share an identical screen size to their predecessor, while the two higher-end Pro models will have faster refresh rates at 120Hz. It’s a feature many thought would be associated with the iPhone 12 series but ultimately wasn’t, so it’ll be nice to see Apple finally make their screens as fast as the rest of the high-end smartphone market.

All four iPhone 13s will also stick with Lightning connectors, which means neither USB-C nor a portless iPhone will be coming any time soon. The Face ID-equipped notch will take a step down in size, according to Kuo, but the opposite will go for the battery capacities which are said to grow.

In the camera department, Kuo says Apple will include an upgraded ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max with a six-element lens and an f/1.8 aperture. This lines up with previous reports which hint at an improved ultra-wide photography experience on the 2021 iPhones.

Apple is also said to continue shipping LiDAR on the iPhone, but only on the Pro models. The 5G modem will also see an upgrade.

Rounding things off, Kuo mentions the possibility of Touch ID on the iPhone 13. According to him, it doesn’t seem likely that the sensor will be built into any of the phones. That means we’ll have to wait longer for Apple to ship it, and it’s still not clear if they intend to do so. So in the end, it looks like you’ll be stuck with Face ID for the foreseeable future.

