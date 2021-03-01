OnePlus releases Android 11 for the OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 to the original, budget-friendly OnePlus Nord. The news was broken on the company’s forums.

A full changelog for OxygenOS 11 on the Nord was published which you can read below.

Changelog:

System Update to Android 11 version The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display) Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject’s outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf Brand new shelf UI Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect

Gallery Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience



To install the new software, you’ll need to ensure your Nord is charge up to at least 30 percent capacity. You’ll also have to have at least 3GB of storage available.

The OnePlus Nord was OnePlus’ first attempt at a budget-friendly phone while maximizing value. It came with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a quad rear camera setup, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, and 5G. I gave it a fairly positive review, although it did lack quality in a few areas like the camera.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

