Apple might release a foldable iPhone in 2023, according to Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple might release a foldable iPhone in 2023 that would compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and Huawei’s Mate X. That’s according to Ming-Chi Kuo who’s analyst note was picked up by 9to5Mac.

According to Kuo, the device would open up like the Z Fold 2 and could reveal a display between 7.5- and 8-inches. It’s unclear what the rest of the device would look like (beyond looking similar to an iPad mini when open) and whether Apple would include an outer screen on the device.

However, it’s not something you should hold your breath for. Kuo says Apple is still working out how the technology would be implemented, and no plan for development has been put in place. Kuo’s note does corroborate a report from Bloomberg which indicated Apple’s at least interested in a foldable iPhone, but it won’t be any time soon until we actually see any fruits of that labor.

