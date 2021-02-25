Twitter will soon let you monetize your tweets with ‘Super Follow’

During its investors and analysts meeting, Twitter today announced a few new features that are currently slated to arrive on its platform in the future. The most interesting one is Super Follow, allowing you to monetize your tweets by charging your followers to see them.

It’s essentially the same format as Patreon which lets you set a price for subscribers to pay each month to gain access to your content. Of course, Twitter’s feature will only live on its platform and strictly give you access to premium tweets, but it’s the company’s first direct way for creators to make money on the site without having to rely on advertising or sponsors.

Twitter says users will be able to charge followers $4.99/month to access their premium tweets, making them a “Super Follower.” Users can cancel at any time, according to the company.

Another new feature coming to Twitter soon is Communities. It’s essentially Twitter’s version of Facebook Groups in which it lets you follow certain topics and see more tweets based on it. A similar feature called Topics is already available, but this new feature will further emphasize the niche nature of each topic and allow you to read through all the tweets that relate to that subject.

There’s also a new Safety mode Twitter is working on. It’s a simple toggle that lives in settings that will let you “block accounts that appear to break the Twitter Rules.” It’ll also “mute accounts that might be using insults, name-calling, strong language, or hateful remarks.”

It’s unclear when any of these features will come out. Twitter won’t go any further than saying it’s what it’s planning to release at the current moment. We’ll just have to sit tight and wait to see what happens.

