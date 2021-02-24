Spider-Man 3 will officially be titled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy has received a name: Spider-Man: No Way Home. The announcement was made in a short teaser clip shared by the cast members which features Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Zendaya (MJ) rousing Tom Holland (Peter Parker) for being a frequent spoiler of movies in the franchise.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

No Way Home likely references whatever the plot of the third Spider-Man film is. Rumors suggest the film will focus on the multiverse after the events of Disney Plus’ WandaVision, paving the way for villains from other Spider-Man franchises like Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2) and Electro (Jamie Fox, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) to appear.

The third film is also expected to include appearances from past Peter Parkers played by Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire. However, those reports remain unconfirmed, so it’s not clear if Marvel will go all-out with the idea of the multiverse in this movie or wait for a later Spider-Verse picture to do some exploring.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released “only in movie theaters” December 17th, 2021, just in time for Christmas. It’ll start Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.