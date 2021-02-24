Disney Plus series ‘Loki’ will premiere June 11th

Today, alongside the announcement of the next Spider-Man movie’s title, Marvel announced that its new Disney Plus series, Loki, will be premiering on June 11th. The new series will launch almost a month after Black Widow is supposed to hit theaters on May 7th after being delayed repeatedly since early 2020 due to COVID-19.

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KXEG9kXbTh — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 24, 2021

The series will feature Thor’s troublesome brother, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston. The official synopsis states it’ll focus on the events of the aftermath of Loki stealing the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame. He’ll be up against the Time Variance Authority as he travels through space and time during what’s described as a “crime thriller.”

It’s yet another chunk of the MCU’s storyline being brought to life through Disney Plus. Other shows include WandaVision and upcoming titles like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19th), Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

