Samsung now lets you ‘buy and try’ the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G for 100 days after purchase

It’s hard to tell if you’ll like something as odd as a folding phone simply by reading reviews online and never getting to interact with it. Samsung is recognizing this and today is introducing a new program that will let you “buy and try” its two foldables for 100 days after purchase.

Specifically, Samsung will now offer you 100 days to return either the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Z Flip 5G after you’ve purchased them if you find that neither fit your needs. It’s a new program that the company hopes will make foldables more accessible to people since right now, it’s hard to find one for less than $1,100, and not being able to return that device after paying so much money would suck.

Full disclosure: Samsung will require you to pay full price for either foldable at the time of checkout if you want the 100-day return window. So long as you do, you’ll have over three months to decide if you wanna keep it or not. Samsung will also offer you up to $550 trade-in credit if you give them your old device and $200 in “instant credit” for accessories. The deal will only be available for a limited time.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the company’s most expensive option at $1,999 and comes with an inner 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display, an outer 6.23-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a triple rear camera system, stereo speakers, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, coming in at $1,199, comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner display, a tiny 1.1-inch Super AMOLED outer screen, a Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, dual rear cameras, and a 3,300mAh battery. Obviously, both phones connect to 5G.

