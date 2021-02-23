Google Maps finally gets dark mode on Android

Google has announced it’s adding dark mode to yet another of its apps: Google Maps. The feature, according to the company, will begin rolling out “soon” exclusively to Android users. It’s unclear when iOS users will get it.
The new dark mode will be much darker than the current night theme available in Maps. It’ll offer true blacks and, hopefully, save you battery life in the process if your phone has an OLED screen. You’ll be able to access it through Settings > Theme in the app, and you can configure it to kick in depending on what theme you’ve chosen at the system level.
The news comes alongside a handful of other new features Google is bringing to Android. This includes Android Password Checkup for devices running Android 9 Pie and newer, the ability to schedule text messages, an improved TalkBack experience, and new features in Android Auto.
