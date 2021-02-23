Google adds games and split-screen for maps and music on Android Auto

Google has begun rolling out a slew of new features to Android as a sort of grab-bag approach to updates. I’ve got an article that details dark mode for Google Maps and one that goes into text scheduling on Messages, and this one will focus on the improvements made to Android Auto.

For one, Google is adding the ability to play games in your car thanks to the Google Assistant. Once you get the update, you’ll be able to say “Hey Google, play a game” and fire up titles like Trivia Crack and Jeopardy!. Games in the car have become a lot more popular in recent years thanks to Tesla, so it’s cool to see Google expand on that concept with Android Auto.

The second new feature rolling out is split-screen for wider displays. So long as your car’s screen supports it, you’ll be able to fire up a map of where you’re going and have music controls take up the other half.

Finally, Google is adding shortcuts to the launch screen so you can access common Assistant actions like checking the weather and even controlling smart home devices remotely. There’s also a new privacy screen to control when Android Auto appears on your screen, keeping peeping passengers from catching a glimpse at your information.

The new features should be rolling out in the coming days to all compatible devices running Android 6.0 and above.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.