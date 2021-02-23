Apple now sells refurbished M1 MacBooks starting at $849

If you’ve been eyeing up one of Apple’s new M1-based MacBooks but don’t wanna shell out the full asking price, you’re in luck as Apple has started selling refurbished models of the laptops on its online store.

Both the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are available on the store, with multiple models of each up for sale. The cheapest one retails for $849 which gets you the Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, down from $999. The most expensive model is the 8GB RAM/512GB SSD MacBook Pro which goes for $1,269, down from $1,499. There’s a bunch of other models in between, so it’s worth checking out the entire lineup before making a decision.

When you buy refurbished from Apple, the company does a full-function test and replaces any faulty parts with genuine Apple parts. It also gives the devices a thorough cleaning, a complete reset of the OS, a new box, fresh cables, a one-year warranty, and free delivery.

Apple’s M1 MacBooks made headlines as being the first Mac computers to ship with ARM-based processors built by Apple. The machines are best known for their incredible performance, excellent battery life, and superb efficiency. It’s a stark difference compared to similar Intel models, with many more ARM-based Macs arriving in the near future.

