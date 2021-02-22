T-Mobile’s new, premium ‘Magenta Max’ 5G plan won’t throttle your data

T-Mobile has announced a new unlimited plan that seems like the data plan we all want: a 5G connection with unlimited data, talk, and text and no data speed throttling.

That’s right. The Uncarrier’s new “Magenta Max” plan, which will cost $57/month a line for three lines, will not throttle your data speeds no matter how much you use. T-Mobile touts it as “the first plan built to take full advantage of 5G’s capacity and speed.” You’ll get the fastest speeds T-Mobile can offer based on your location, in addition to unlimited 4K UHD video streaming. You also get 40GB of high-speed mobile hotspot which is the only throttling you’ll see if you subscribe to the plan.

Of course, T-Mobile throws in all of its usual perks since it’s its most expensive and premium plan. With Magenta Max, you get Netflix on Us (even if you only pay for one line of service), free perks through T-Mobile Tuesdays, unlimited Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi and texting, free international texting and data, unlimited everything in Mexico and Canada with up to 5GB of high-speed data, and free Scam Shield Premium protection.

“We just joined forces with Sprint, and we’re already America’s 5G coverage and speed leader. Magenta MAX is just a first taste of what our network capacity allows us to do!” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “When you’re a heavy data user with a super-fast 5G smartphone, you don’t want to be hit with speed bumps. It’s like having a Ferrari and being forced to drive it in the school zone. Well, now it’s time to open ‘er up on the wide open magenta road! And we are just getting started. Buckle up!”

In addition, T-Mobile has announced it’s updating its standard Magenta plan with 100GB of high-speed data instead of 50GB and 5GB of high-speed hotspot data instead of 3GB. It’ll cost the same it does now.

Magenta Max will launch on February 24th and cost $85/month for a single line. It’ll be sold at a discount at first for $47/month for three lines. All of these prices are only available if you enable autopay. T-Mobile will also offer you up to $650 per line so you can switch from your old carrier without having to pay to leave.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.