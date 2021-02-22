Huawei unveils Mate X2 with new foldable design, Kirin 9000 CPU, revamped cameras

Huawei has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, a successor to the Mate X and XS which drove the company into the foldable market. Simply called the Mate X2, the device takes the original model and completely revamps how ti handles the folding screen.

Original Mate X

New Mate X2

The Mate X was famous for having a display on the outside, letting you fold it in half and only use 50 percent of the screen at a time. You could then flip the phone over and use the other half to take selfies as the cameras were on the back. But with the X2, Huawei decided to take a similar approach to Samsung with the Galaxy Z Fold 2: it has a screen that folds inwards with a large front screen for convenience.

Specifically, the outer screen of the Mate X2 measures in at 6.45-inches with a 2700×1160 resolution. It’s an OLED panel with minimal bezels and a small pill-shaped camera cutout in the top left-hand corner. When you open the X2, you’ll be greeted by an 8-inch screen with a 2480×2200 resolution. Both panels offer 90Hz refresh rates, with the exterior screen also boasting a 240Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness.

Under the hood, Huawei includes its in-house Kirin 9000 processor with a Mali-G78 GPU and a Neural-network Processing Unit (NPU). You also get 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, 55W fast charging, and 5G connectivity.

On the back, the Mate X2 features a revamped camera setup consisting of a 50MP Ultra Vision camera with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and an 8MP SuperZoom lens with an f/4.4 aperture and 10x Optical Zoom. There’s also a 16MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

Rounding things off, the Mate X2 runs Huawei’s EMUI 11.0 which is based on Android 10. As is the case with all of Huawei’s most recent phones, it doesn’t come with Google Play services, so you’ll have to be okay with that if you wanna buy this phone. In the future, there’ll be a model that runs HarmonyOS, Huawei’s in-house operating system, but it’s unclear when it’ll be released.

Huawei will charge ¥17,999 for the Mate X2 which roughly translates to $2,785. It’ll launch in China on February 25th.

