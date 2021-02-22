Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a leaks out in new renders

A new set of renders courtesy of OnLeaks on Voice claim to show off Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a smartphone. And to much surprise, the phone is basically a Pixel 4a 5G.

I mean, look at this phone. It looks exactly like the 4a 5G from last year. According to OnLeaks, the 5a will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a plastic body, a headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, all features you can find on the older device.

The Pixel 5a will have similar dimensions to the 4a 5G as well. Measurements will reportedly sit at 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm which will add 2.3mm in height, 0.8mm less in width, and 0.6mm more in thickness. So without a ruler, you’ll more likely feel like you’re holding Google’s mid-ranger from 2020 instead of its latest budget handset.

The renders do seem to indicate the power button will have some sort of texture, but other than this minute design change, the 5a will likely be a 4a 5G, just newer.

It’s not clear what specs Google will pack inside the Pixel 5a beyond the previously mentioned 6.2-inch display and the dual camera setup clearly visible on the back. However, given the extremely similar design, I’ll bargain that it’ll have similar internals to the 4a 5G, which could mean the phone will be dropped from Google’s lineup once the 5a is released.

There’s no indication of when Google might announce the Pixel 5a, but it could arrive in May like the 3a did in 2019. We’ll just have to wait and see.

