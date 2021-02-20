Apple reportedly working on new MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 series

Bloomberg has published a report which suggests Apple is working on a new battery pack for the iPhone 12 series that utilizes MagSafe to charge your device. The accessory had previously been mentioned in an iOS 14.5 beta’s code (as spotted by developer Steve Moser) but was later removed.

The way this new battery pack would work sounds an awful lot like every other MagSafe accessory: it’ll snap on the back of your iPhone 12 using magnets. It then will wirelessly charge your device using whatever power it has in its tank. Bloomberg notes that some prototypes have a white rubber exterior, but it’s not meant to protect your entire phone since it’s not a case.

While this all sounds well and good, it seems that Apple is having some development problems with the battery pack. For one, there’s a software bug that makes the iPhone think the accessory is overheating when in use. It’s also trying to fix an issue where performance of the accessory varies depending on whether your iPhone has a case on it. These issues and others have made Apple weary of releasing this power-related accessory, and rightfully so since the company doesn’t want to relive AirPower.

Right now, it isn’t clear if the new MagSafe battery pack will ever be released as Bloomberg indicates the project could be delayed or scrapped altogether if Apple can’t work out the bugs. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Bloomberg‘s report also hints at Apple’s interest in an in-car attachment for MagSafe iPhones, but that idea hasn’t entered formal development.

The publication also suggests Apple is entertaining the idea of letting various devices like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charge one another, similar to the reverse wireless charging features found on various Android phones. This feature was originally supposed to ship in 2019 with the iPhone 11 series, but it ultimately got canceled. According to Bloomberg, the feature is “unlikely in the near future.”

