Samsung brings some Galaxy S21 camera features to S20, Note 20, and Z series with One UI 3.1

Samsung has announced it’s rolling out One UI 3.1 for most of its 2020 flagships that gives owners of those devices access to some of the advantages to owning a Galaxy S21.

Specifically, most of these features are carried over from the S21’s camera system. The Galaxy S20 series, Note 20, and Z series will get four new features: Single Take, Object eraser, an improved touch autofocus and auto-exposure controller, and Multi Mic Recording.

Single Take basically combines a bunch of Samsung’s more gimmicky camera features and lets you use them all at once with the tap of the shutter button. Meanwhile, Object eraser will likely prove to be more useful since it lets you erase certain parts of a photo you don’t want and make it all blend together using AI.

The improved touch autofocus and auto-exposure controller should make getting the right balance of light and contrast easier, while Multi Mic Recording will let you utilize your phone’s mics and the mics of a Bluetooth device simultaneously when recording video.

With these features being added, the S20, Note 20, and Z Fold 2’s cameras become even more similar to the shooters on Samsung’s 2021 flagships. All of the devices use nearly identical hardware anyway, so it’s no surprise to see these features roll out to past models.

Samsung also says One UI 3.1 includes the company’s new Eye Comfort Shield to automatically adjust blue light levels based on the time of day. You also get smart home controls on the power menu for convenience.

The update is rolling out now to the devices, with timelines for when you can expect the update likely depending on where you got your phone from.

