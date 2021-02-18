Huawei’s next Mate X will have a display on the inside, according to new teaser

Huawei has shared a teaser for its next Mate X foldable phone on Weibo ahead of its announcement later this month, and it appears that the device will offer a completely different design compared to the original Mate X.

The teaser shows off a side shot of the Mate X2 with a light emitting from within the hinge. This seems to indicate the folding display will be on the inside of the phone opposed to the outside, the complete opposite of the original model.

Of course, much like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Huawei will be including a cover screen on the Mate X2 so you can use it like a normal phone when you don’t need such a big display.

Not much else can be seen from this teaser besides the stainless steel frame, but past reports indicate the Mate X2 will feature an 8-inch 2200×2480 display, a 6.45-inch 2700×1160 cover screen, a Kirin 9000 5G processor, 12GB of RAM, quadruple rear cameras, and a 4,400mAh battery.

We’ll know more about the Huawei Mate X2 when it debuts at MWC Shanghai on February 22nd.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.