Apple TV Plus app now available on Chromecast with Google TV

Apple has made its Apple TV Plus app available on Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV. The app was originally promised back in December to arrive in early 2021, and the Cupertino company was ultimately able to stick with that timeline.

Google TV gives users with subscriptions to Apple TV+ the ability to tune into award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers. You can enjoy Apple Originals, including series like “Ted Lasso,” which was recently nominated for two Golden Globes, “For All Mankind” season two debuting tomorrow, “The Morning Show” and “Servant,” as well as movies like “Greyhound” and “Palmer.” The Apple TV app also gives you access to your library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels. And with Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels.

The app can be found in the Apps tab or the apps row in the For you tab on your Chromecast, according to Google. Recommendations from Apple TV Plus will be accessible on your home screen along with movies and TV shows you’ve purchased from the iTunes Store. If you subscribe to an Apple TV Channel, that content will also appear.

You’ll even be able to use the Google Assistant to play Apple TV Plus content. And of course, you’ll be able to add shows and movies to your Watchlist like you can with virtually every other streaming service.

Google also says the Apple TV Plus app will land on Google TVs from Sony and TCL in the coming months. More devices will also get the app over time.

At this point, it’s unclear if Apple ever intends to bring Apple TV Plus to Android devices. I, for one, would appreciate such an app on my phone so I can watch stuff on the go, but there’s zero indication that the company will ever make this use case a reality. Of course, I’ll keep you in the loop if I hear anything.

