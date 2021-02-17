Moto G Play, G Power, and One 5G Ace now available through Google Fi

Three of Motorola’s budget smartphones are now available through Google Fi. The MVNO from Google has announced the addition of the Moto G Play, the Moto G Power, and the Motorola One 5G Ace to its lineup of purchasable devices which will all be available for a discount.

The Moto G Play for 2021 is the cheapest of the trio which will be sold for $99 instead of its usual $169. It comes with a 6.5-inch 1600×720 display, a Snapdragon 460 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual rear cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It comes with Android 10 out of the box.

Going a step up, you’ll find the Moto G Power for 2021 which costs $199 instead of $249. It, too, gets a 5,000mAh and the same display with a slightly larger 6.6-inch viewing surface. There’s also a Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, quad rear cameras, and Android 10.

Rounding things off is the most appealing phone of the line, the Motorola One 5G Ace. Running $279 instead of its usual $299, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 2400×1080 display, a Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a triple rear camera system, a hole-punch cutout for the dual selfie cameras, Android 10, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with sub-6GHz 5G, so if you want a phone that won’t break the bank and comes with 5G, this model’s the one to consider.

All three phones are available to Google Fi subscribers now. For a limited time, Google will give you any of these phones if you sign up for Fi service.

