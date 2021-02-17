Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone, according to new study

PCMag has published a new study from Ookla and research firm M Science which claims the $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max, released in November 2020, has become the most popular 5G phone in the US. The device is immediately followed by the cheaper iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in the States, ultimately making the phones the most popular 5G-enabled handsets in the country today.

Some background into this study: M Science says it uses direct data from sales figures, while Ookla tracks usage of its Speedtest apps to see which devices are firing the software up the most frequently. The two entities then compared notes and poured their data into the study and agreed on its conclusions.

Behind this trio of iPhones sits the Galaxy S20 Plus which is then followed by the S20 Ultra. The reason the S21 isn’t listed? M Science’s data doesn’t count sales made after January 23rd which is when the S21 series started shipping.

Interestingly, PCMag says the iPhone 12 mini fell behind many Samsung phones on the list of most popular 5G phones, and so did the standard S20. The highest-ranking phone that’s not from Apple or Samsung was the LG V60 ThinQ which is also pretty interesting.

At the bottom of the chart sit the LG Wing, TCL’s 10 5G UW, the OnePlus Nord N10, the Motorola Edge Plus, and Nokia’s 8 V 5G UW in that order.

What does this data prove? Well, it further solidifies Apple as a heavy force when it comes to deploying new technologies. 5G needed the iPhone to adopt it if it wanted to go anywhere fast, and that’s just what happened.

Of course, none of these stats are necessarily scientific, so it’s worth taking it with a grain of salt. Still, it’s interesting to see where these phones rank on the market nowadays.

