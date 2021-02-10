OnePlus 9 series might come with 4,500mAh batteries

OnePlus is expected to announce its first round of 2021 flagships in about a month, and a new detail about the devices has surfaced thanks to Max Jambor on Twitter.

9 and 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/PHU385KmL9 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 9, 2021

According to Jambor, both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will come with 4,500mah batteries. The leak lines up with a December 2020 report from 91Mobiles which also suggested the phones would ship with the cells. It’s in contrast to the OnePlus 8’s 4,300mAh battery and the 8 Pro’s slightly larger 4,510mAh battery. In addition, both the 9 and 9 Pro will include a 65W fast charger in their boxes, bucking a trend set by Apple and Samsung.

Previous leaks also suggest the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will come with 6.55-inch and 6.78-inch AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 888 processors, up to 12 or 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, new triple rear cameras, and Android 11. It’s expected the phones will debut soon, so stay tuned.

