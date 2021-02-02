Apple’s upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.3 update will improve iOS apps, Safari, Reminders, and more

Apple has released the first developer beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 after releasing 11.2 yesterday. The update will focus on minor improvements that enhance the experience of some pre-loaded apps, including the ability to run iOS and iPadOS apps on M1 Macs.

According to Apple, macOS Big Sur 11.3 will improve how iPhone and iPad apps are run by giving you new ways to interact with them via your keyboard. The company will include new keyboard alternatives to swiping and tapping on the apps in addition to dragging and multi-finger gestures. iPad apps will also now appear larger than before so long as your Mac’s display can accommodate for the size.

As for the Mac’s own apps, Apple says Safari will be getting a pretty decent update with a more customizable start page and new tools for developers to build extensions and integrate speech APIs into web pages. Reminders will let you sort your reminders with more tools and give you the option to print lists; Apple Music will now highlight live and upcoming events in the For You tab, in addition to giving you a direct shortcut to the app’s “Made for You” playlists; and Apple News will gain a cleaner design.

Much like iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3 also adds support for Xbox One Series S/X and PlayStation 5 controllers.

Developers can download the beta now, with the general public getting the update in a month or two.

