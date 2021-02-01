Samsung lowers Galaxy Z Flip 5G price by $250 to $1,199

Samsung recently promised that it would work to make foldable phones more accessible, and it’s beginning to deliver by permanently slashing the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The device, which launched last August, originally retailed for $1,149.99. Beginning today, the phone will retail for $1,199.99, $250 less. This means if you’ve held off from buying a Z Flip 5G for yourself, you can now grab one at a discount that won’t expire.

Of course, $1,200 is still a lot of money for a phone, and it’s probably still unaffordable for a ton of people. It’s not clear what Samsung plans to do about expanding the availability of foldables beyond cutting their prices. If the phones remain upwards of $1,000, they’ll continue to be seen as luxuries instead of practicalities. Hopefully, Samsung starts shipping a device that can be seen as a direct alternative to an iPhone 12 or Pixel 5 so more people get their hands on foldable tech.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G includes a 6.7-inch OLED display, a tiny 1.1-inch screen on the front, a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM, dual 12MP cameras, a 3,300mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.

