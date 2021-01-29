Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is now available unlocked in Clearly White

When Google first announced the Pixel 4a 5G last September, it said it would only offer one color option for those buying the device unlocked. Meanwhile, a second finish was made available for those on Verizon’s network by the name of Clearly White. Now, four months later, that color has been made available for anyone buying a Pixel 4a 5G.

Want to give this phone a spin?



Now you can. Pixel 4a with 5G in Clearly White. Available in the Google Store 👉 https://t.co/aVMttzU8zk



Available in USA, Canada, Taiwan, Japan pic.twitter.com/smg0ZQR3iO — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) January 28, 2021

Google has launched a Clearly White 4a 5G on its website that’s completely unlocked and costs $499. If you recall, the Clearly White model used to cost $599 because you had to buy the Verizon model which came with mmWave 5G. This unlocked model does not, hence the price could be drilled down.

The rest of the Pixel 4a 5G remains the same. You still get a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, a 3,800mAh battery, dual rear cameras, a fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and Android 11.

Right now, it seems that Google is running a promotion where you can get the Pixel 4a 5G for $40 less at $459, so if you’ve wanted to buy one for a while, now’s a good time to do so.

The Pixel 4a 5G in Clearly White is also available from Amazon and B&H Photo.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.