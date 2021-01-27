Ring announces its cheapest doorbell camera yet for $59.99

Popular smart home company Ring has announced a new doorbell camera that it’ll sell for just $59.99. But there’s a an important catch: it’s wired.

Called the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, the camera will require that you have your doorway equipped for a wired doorbell. I’m not very fluent in the world of doorbells, but if you don’t already have the wiring set up, I would guess that it might cost a good amount to get an electrician to do it for you.

That being said, for those who have the wiring, you’re basically getting a skinnier version of Ring’s standard Video Doorbell which comes with a battery. You get 1080p video from the camera, Customizable Motion Zones for sending alerts when movement is detected, Advanced Motion Detection to automatically record visitors, nighttime visibility, Amazon Echo and Alexa compatibility, and more. It also works with the optional Ring Protect Plan that gives you pre-roll to automatic recordings, People Only Mode, and Rich Notifications.

Ring’s new wired doorbell camera is launching on February 24th. It’s available for pre-order now.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.