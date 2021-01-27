Google now lets you disable Auto Night Sight completely on the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G

Google’s Pixel 5 and 4a 5G lean on their post-processing smarts to produce great images. Over time, the company has gotten better at striking the right balance between keeping a natural look but improving areas that fall a bit flat. Some (like myself) are huge fans of the look you get out of a Pixel camera, but some aren’t so into it. Luckily, it looks like Google will now let you scale things back, at least to an extent.

A new update rolling out to the Google Camera app gives you a new toggle that lets you completely disable any automatic optimizations made by Auto Night Sight. If you’re unfamiliar, the feature basically lets Night Sight (Google’s low-light mode) kick into gear whenever it thinks it’s necessary. If you struggle to take the photos you want to take because of automatic Night Sight, you’ll definitely wanna update your camera app.

The new option can be found in the drop-down menu in the camera pp under “More Light.” There, you’ll find a circle with a line through it which will disable any automatic optimizations to low-light situations. Right now, it looks like it’s only rolling out to the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G.

It’s a step in the right direction for those who want more control over Google’s post-processing smarts. Hopefully, in the future, they’ll add even more controls.

