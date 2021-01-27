Apple prematurely releases iCloud Keychain for Windows 10

Many users rely on their iCloud accounts to store all of their passwords, so it makes sense to see Apple explore new ways you can sync them to your devices. One way is to make it possible to sync them to Windows 10, and that’s exactly what Apple will ship to customers soon. However, it appears the company has prematurely released the feature.

Users are reporting (via MacRumors) that an update to iCloud on Windows 10 includes iCloud Keychain that bundles an extension so you can sync them with Google Chrome. That’s great and all, but the fun ends when you try to use it.

Trying to enable the feature forces you to download the extension, which eventually leads to a 404 error since the extension isn’t available yet. There’s no way to know when the extension will be available or when the feature will fully work in iCloud.

When it does officially start shipping, though, you’ll be able to sync your passwords with Google Chrome on Windows 10 which should come in handy. You’ll need to have two-factor authentication turned on in order to do so, but I’d imagine a lot of people already have it enabled.

I’ll let you know when the feature’s actually available.

